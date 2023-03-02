Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.