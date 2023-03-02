Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,843 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $30,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

