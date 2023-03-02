Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,571.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

