Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $230.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE HUBB opened at $249.64 on Friday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $20,581,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

