HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.52. 321,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,154,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
HUYA Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.