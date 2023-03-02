HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.52. 321,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,154,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.