Hyatt Hotels (H) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

1/26/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

1/20/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.71. 676,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

