HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.50

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 482461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.79).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.12.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

