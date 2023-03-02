IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.12

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.12 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.74). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 291,076 shares trading hands.

IDOX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The firm has a market cap of £283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.11.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.79%. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Featured Articles

