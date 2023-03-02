IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.29

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as high as C$41.94. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.52, with a volume of 636,666 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.32.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
