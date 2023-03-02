IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.29

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as high as C$41.94. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.52, with a volume of 636,666 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.32.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.