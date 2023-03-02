IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22. IHI has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.