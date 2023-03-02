Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.60

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

