ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Price Performance
IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 89,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.
ImagineAR Company Profile
