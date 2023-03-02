ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 89,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

ImagineAR, Inc engages in the delivery of content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

