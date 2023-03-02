Immutable X Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $567.65 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

