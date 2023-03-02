Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $613,087.70 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62.

Impinj Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.