Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.82. 249,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,667,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

