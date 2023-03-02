Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 75,610 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 4,590,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

