Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,224,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Natalie Glance sold 2,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $235,850.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $3,004,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $583,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

