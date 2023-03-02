Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 7,380 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,259,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 161.27% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

