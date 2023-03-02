Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.53. 17,330,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,397,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $168.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

