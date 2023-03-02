Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,753 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,674. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after buying an additional 560,131 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

