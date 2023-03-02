Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SNEX stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.39.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
