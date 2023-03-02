Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

