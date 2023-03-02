Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 385,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

