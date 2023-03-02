Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells $392,840.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

