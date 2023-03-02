Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells $392,840.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
UFP Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
