Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 9,334 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. The company has a market cap of $378.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

