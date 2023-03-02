Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 1.8%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 84,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 124,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Insig AI Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.32 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Insider Activity at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £53,200 ($64,196.93). 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

