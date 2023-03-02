Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.56

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.56 and last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 60819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

