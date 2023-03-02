Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $36,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $263.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

