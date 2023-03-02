Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Up 5.6 %

TILE stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.05.

Get Interface alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.