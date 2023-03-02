Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Interface Stock Up 5.6 %
TILE stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.