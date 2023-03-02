Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,154. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

