Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,747,532.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $350,608.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $51,747,532.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

