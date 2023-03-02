Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,338. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

