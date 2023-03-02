Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
IHIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.11.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
