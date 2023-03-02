Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

IHIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.