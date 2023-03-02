Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.