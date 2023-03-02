Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
