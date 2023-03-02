Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 169,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,764. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.