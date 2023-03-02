Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TechnipFMC (FTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI):

2/28/2023 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 2,798,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,571. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after buying an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

