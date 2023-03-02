IOST 24-Hour Volume Tops $90.91 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. IOST has a market capitalization of $223.65 million and $90.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

