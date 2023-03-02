Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

