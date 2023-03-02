IPVERSE Trading 123.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded up 123.9% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $519,603.59 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

