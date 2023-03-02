IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Up 32.3%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) was up 32.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 6,389,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 821,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

IQ-AI Stock Down 16.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.06.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

