IQVIA (IQV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

2/27/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2023 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – IQVIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – IQVIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

1/13/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.83. 796,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get IQVIA Holdings Inc alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.