Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard Sells 16,746 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

