iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SHY stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
