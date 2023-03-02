iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $126.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

