iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $49.42 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

