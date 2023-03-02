iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 235,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $56.58.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.