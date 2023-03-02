iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,004 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after buying an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,605,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

