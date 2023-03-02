iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

