iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.24 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.