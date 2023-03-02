iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FALN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 124,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

