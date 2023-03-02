iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTD)

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,596 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $406,000.

